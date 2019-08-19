Ongoing Construction To Close Lanes Of I-49 Starting Tonight

ROGERS (KFSM) — Ongoing construction along Interstate 49 will mean alternating, overnight lane closures for the next month starting tonight (Aug. 19).

Crews will close alternating lanes both northbound and southbound along Interstate 49 from New Hope Road (Exit 83) to West Walnut Street (Exit 85). The closures will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through the morning of Sept. 16.

The closures are so crews can paint the West Magnolia Street overpass.

Drivers are urged to use caution in construction areas. More information is available on iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.