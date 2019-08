× Prosecutor: Man Charged In 2018 Death Of Springdale Girl

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Nearly a year after she was laid to rest, a man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a 1-year-old Springdale girl.

Joshua Anderson was charged in the Sept. 4, 2018, death of Sephylia Rose Fuls, known as Sophie, said Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

Family members said at the time that the girl died of blunt force trauma to the head.

