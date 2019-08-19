Searcy Mother Reported Missing, Last Seen Dropping Kids Off At School

Authorities in White County are looking for help locating a single-mother who hasn’t been seen since early Monday morning.

According to Searcy Police Sgt. Todd DeWitt, Samantha Jo Pinner, 30, was last seen dropping her children off at school in Beebe around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Roughly two hours later, family members called SPD to 1100 W. Race Street, to file a missing person report, after several failed attempts to make contact with Pinner.

Pinner was last seen driving a white 2018 Jeep Renegade with black hubcaps, with AR LPN: 373TAZ. Sgt. DeWitt says detectives have tried to ping Pinner’s phone and locate her car to no avail.

Pinner is described as a white female, 5’7″, 128 lbs, with blondish-brown hair, brown eyes.

If you have any information about Pinner’s whereabouts please contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531.