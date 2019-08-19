Springdale Police, Drug Task Force Arrest Two In Meth Bust

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Missouri man and an Arkansan are behind bars after law enforcement officials found four pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle, a Springdale Police officer said.

Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police said Rickey Bickford, 58, of Cassville, Mo., and Ricky Crisp, 44, of Garfield were arrested Saturday by members of the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force with assistance from Arkansas State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor said members of the task force found out a shipment of methamphetamine was being transported to Washington County. Through surveillance, detectives identified two suspects — Bickford and Crisp — and contacted them. They also searched the men’s car and found four pounds of meth hidden in the trunk, Taylor said.

Each man was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, meth; and conspiracy to deliver, meth.

Bickford was released on $5,000 bond, while Crisp remains jailed on $3,500 in the Washington County Detention Center.

The task force is made up of officers from Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Goshen, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Springdale and West Fork police departments and Washington County deputies.