× Sunday Storms Bring Down Tree Onto Booneville Man’s Home

BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Sunday’s storms did more than bring heavy rain and high winds — they also damaged one Booneville man’s home.

John Jones watched from his front door as the storm rolled in. Then suddenly, high winds broke the tree near the front of his house and brought it down onto his roof.

“It was loud. The rain just ran down the road. The rains started blowing in and I went to backing up and that’s when the tree fell. It took me plum to the floor,” said Jones.

His neighbor watched the scene as it unfolded.

“When I seen it falling, I ran to the back of my apartment because I wasn’t gonna stand there and let it hit me,” said Lyle Weigert.

Despite how bad it looks, Jones got out safely and with only a minor injury. He said his family and emergency personnel responded quickly.

According to Jones, the apartment is government owned, so he won’t have to pay for repairs and he’s already been provided with a new home elsewhere.

Many community members have stopped by to check on Jones. He says it feels good to know they care.