Suspects Ram Jeep Into The Side Of Roosters Bar In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — One River Valley bar is cleaning up after a hit and run left a huge hole in the side of the building.

The owner of Roosters On The Avenue in Fort Smith says just after 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18) a couple who had just left the bar rammed their Jeep into the west side wall.

Roosters was able to capture the incident on video surveillance and a witness was able to identify the two people in the video as the two the owner saw leaving the bar.

As of right now, no arrests have been made. Police have identified the suspects and are advising surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for them.