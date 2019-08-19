Two Fayetteville Junior Highs To Choose New Mascots To Replace ‘Outdated’ Ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville junior high school rivalry by name — Cowboys vs. Indians — is now a thing of the past.

The students asked for a change by petition, saying the mascots were outdated and insensitive.

The community, students and teachers will now be able to vote on the new mascots of Ramay and Woodland junior high schools.

The district created a task force of administrators, teachers and students to decide on a way for the new mascots to be selected.

The district says because the mascot change has a large public interest, they wanted to include members of the community.

An online form will be available where people can submit their ideas until September 15. Then a committee of teachers, students and parents will select 3-5 of those ideas.

Then on October 15, students will begin voting on which mascot will be the new face of their school.

Holly Johnson is the director of communications for Fayetteville Public Schools, but says first and foremost she’s a parent, and it’s important that students feel included at school.

“I was really pleased to see that we will be selecting the mascots that will be inclusive and fitting the mission and vision, and that the mascots that will be selected for Woodland and Ramay will be mascots that all of the students will feel comfortable with, feel included and that it creates an atmosphere that everyone feels welcome," Johnson said. "That’s what we want to do here at Fayetteville Public Schools."

The schools are hoping to announce the new mascots by December.

There will be a link to submit a voting form on the district’s website. Voting is available until September 15.