WATCH: Heat And Humidity Peak Monday

Dangerous heat is in the forecast for today. Humidity will cause it to feel unbearable. Rain chances are low today, but relief is on the way midweek.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for parts of the River Valley and Eastern Oklahoma. Feel-like temperatures will be over 110 degrees. Heat advisories with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits for everyone else.

RAIN CHANCES

Mainly sunny skies and a few clouds are in the forecast for both sides of the hill throughout the morning.

An isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible by the afternoon and into the evening. These will fade after sunset.

-Sabrina