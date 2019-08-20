Arkansas Prison Sergeant Accused Of Stashing Drugs Inside Her Body

According to Arkansas State Police, a sergeant at the Arkansas Department of Correction Cummins Unit was arrested on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, 26-year-old Sergeant Tia Washington entered the Cummins Unit to report to work. She was searched and prison staff found an object in her duty belt containing 53 grams of what is believed to be marijuana or K2.

Prison authorities contacted Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Agents later recovered approximately 71 grams of what is believed to be marijuana or K2 hidden inside Washington’s body.

She is charged with introduction of prohibited articles into a prison facility and possession of controlled substances for the purpose of distribution.

According to Dina Tyler with ADC, Washington was terminated from her position.