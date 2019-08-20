Dangerous Heat Day Two; Relief Late-Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the second day in a row, heat index values ranged from around 105º in NW Arkansas to 120º in the River Valley. Little to no relief expected for Tuesday or Wednesday other than the outside chance of an isolated thunderstorms.

A few thunderstorms have developed across the River Valley and Ouachitas resulting in a drop in temperatures.

Showers will become more numerous on Wednesday night into Thursday with clouds and rain decreasing the overall highs and making it feel somewhat more tolerable. A larger pattern change may take shape later this month into the beginning of September with more Fall like temperatures arriving.

-Garrett