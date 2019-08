BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — There’s nothing better than an ice-cold drink on a hot August day.

That could be the reason behind the generous gesture from one family in Booneville.

According to a Facebook post from Booneville Public Schools, the Martinez family bought Sonic drinks for every staff member at the elementary school.

“You made our day! Thanks for thinking of us!! We appreciate all that you do for our school!” the post said.