Fayetteville Police Chief Retiring From Department In September

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The chief of the Fayetteville Police Department is retiring after 34 years.

Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor submitted his letter of resignation Monday (August 19) to Mayor Lioneld Jordan after 13 years as head of the police force. The resignation comes a year before the state’s retirement system limit.

Law enforcement officers and firefighters are limited to 35 years of service.

Tabor’s resignation will be effective on September 22, 2019.

In Tabor’s letter of resignation, he says that he believes the department is the best in the state, and he has no reason to believe that it will not continue to be after his departure. He goes on to say “the police department is in great hands with very dedicated and hard-working employees that are always striving to do the right thing and make Fayetteville the safest and best.”

Deputy Chief Mike Reynolds will serve as interim chief until Mayor Jordan makes a final decision for the position.

