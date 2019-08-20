× Former VA Pathologist Accused Of Working While Impaired Charged With Manslaughter

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former pathologist at the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks has been charged in federal court with three counts of involuntary manslaughter after a year-long investigation into allegations that he worked while he was impaired.

Dr. Robert Levy, 53, is also charged with 12 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of mail fraud and four counts of making false statements.

Levy has denied being impaired on duty amid an investigation at the VA into more than 30,000 of his cases dating back to 2005.

Reviews showed 3,007 of those cases showed an error or misdiagnosis.

A Veterans Affairs Medical Center spokeswoman said as many as 15 veteran deaths may have been linked to Levy’s actions back in January.

He acknowledged that he once showed up to work at the Fayetteville clinic drunk in 2016, but he denies working while impaired.

However, prosecutors said a drug and alcohol test revealed Levy had a blood-alcohol content of .396. The legal limit in Arkansas to operate a vehicle is .08.

The VA subsequently suspended Levy’s privilege to practice medicine and issued him a written notice of removal and revocation of clinical privileges, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Levy agreed that the punishment was “due to unprofessional conduct related to high blood alcohol content while on duty,” and in July 2016, he voluntarily entered a three-month in-treatment program. He completed the program in October 2016.

Levy was fired from the VA in the spring of 2018.

Levy told the Associated Press that the VA fired him as Chief of Pathology because of a DUI which was ultimately dismissed.

Levy was arrested last week. He’s being held at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.