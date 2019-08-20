Gun Pulled During Road Rage Incident In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A road rage incident in the River Valley was caught on camera by an eyewitness after a gun was pulled on one of the drivers.

The video shows the scene after a woman reportedly got out of her truck and pulled a gun on the driver behind her on the corner of Rogers Avenue and South 48th Street in Fort Smith.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the white Pontiac Sedan honked at the woman in the white truck.

The reason for her honking is not known, but the Pontiac driver then threw a cup at the white truck.

Eyewitnesses say that’s when the woman in the white truck became enraged, got out and allegedly pulled a gun on the Pontiac driver.

Other drivers got out of their vehicles to try to break it up.

The man that shot this video says that the incident was over before police could arrive.

5NEWS has reached out to Fort Smith police who say that they are looking into the incident.