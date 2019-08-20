Late Fees, Disconnections Returning For Fort Smith Utilities Customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — For the past year, people in Fort Smith have avoided paying late fees if they have not paid their utility bill. But the city is reinstating the late fees starting October 1.

The fees were waived while the city was working to figure out a new billing system.

Starting in February 2020, customers could face utilities being turned off if their bill has not been paid.

City Administrator Carl Geffken says he hopes the community is understanding of the change.

"I hope that they do understand that we do need to go back and follow our business policies and procedures, that this was only a one-time aspect that we implemented for the benefit of our residents and customers,” he said. “Now, it's time to go back and like any other utility like gas, electric, or water and sewer that's now time to go back and if the bill is paid late we will charge a late fee."

The city is encouraging anyone with an overdue bill to pay their utilities before October 1 so they do not face any penalties.