LSU Reporting Armed Intruder On Campus

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – LSU Police Department sent out a notification that there is an armed intruder on campus.

The suspect is near Coates Hall on the Louisiana State University Campus.

Students were advised to “Run, hide, or fight,” through the alert system.

LSU tweeted that as of right now, no shots have been fired and there are no injuries. They advise everyone to stay away from the area and remain in a safe place.

