Rat Poison, Razor Blades Among Contraband Confiscated From Arkansas Correction Facility

GOULD, Ark. (KFSM) — A slew of contraband was confiscated from an Arkansas correction facility.

A lieutenant at Varner Unit, about 30 minutes south of Pine Bluff, found a hidden hole in the wall covered by a metal plate behind an inmate’s bunk.

Hidden in the hole were multiple cloth bags with all sorts of contraband, including the clay and paint used to disguise the metal plate.

The bags contained the following contraband:

A small amount of methamphetamine

Rat poison

Two razor blades

Two shanks

Sandpaper

A drill bit

Security bits

tape

A homemade tool of some sort

Seven cellphones

Eight phone chargers

Three phone batteries

A power strip

According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Department of Correction, “there’s no telling what the inmate was planning, but you already know that it wasn’t anything good.”