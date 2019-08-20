Rat Poison, Razor Blades Among Contraband Confiscated From Arkansas Correction Facility

GOULD, Ark. (KFSM) — A slew of contraband was confiscated from an Arkansas correction facility.

A lieutenant at Varner Unit, located about 30 minutes southeast of Pine Bluff, found a hidden hole in the wall covered by a metal plate behind an inmate's bunk.

Hidden in the hole were multiple cloth bags with all sorts of contraband, including the clay and paint used to disguise the metal plate.

The bags contained the following contraband:

  • A small amount of methamphetamine
  • Rat poison
  • Two razor blades
  • Two shanks
  • Sandpaper
  • A drill bit
  • Security bits
  • tape
  • A homemade tool of some sort
  • Seven cellphones
  • Eight phone chargers
  • Three phone batteries
  • A power strip

According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Department of Correction, "there’s no telling what the inmate was planning, but you already know that it wasn’t anything good."

