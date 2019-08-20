River Valley Amateur Boxer Training For All-Female Boxing Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Defenders Boxing Club in Mena, Arkansas is getting ready to host an all-female amateur boxing show this fall.

Organizers call it the first of its kind in the state.

Stephanie Syrock, a River Valley native, is busy training for the event.

“Someone told me that I would never do it and that kind of inspired me to take that next step, take that challenge,” Syrock said.

Syrock and her coach Elizabeth Gunsolus have been training together for four years. The duo workout two hours a day, six days a week.

“When she met me she was ready to take that next step and train to get in the ring for the first time,” Gunsolus said. “So far, we’ve had four fights and we’re looking for our fifth.”

With a 3-1 record, Syrock says she’s looking for her next win.

She says she has been physically preparing with lots of cardio, strength training, and bag work. While building stamina and mental strength.

“Mental toughness, hard workouts. It’s not the easy thing and that’s why right now I have one,” Gunsolus said. “Everybody thinks it’s fun until they get in there that first time and it’s a lot harder than you think.”

Syrock says boxing makes her feel confident, empowered, and she hopes to be an inspiration to other young girls.

“I want to tell them you can be and you can do anything that you want to do,” Syrock said. “You can be anyone who you want to be and if someone tells you no, try harder to prove them wrong, and be true to yourself.”

The all-female boxing show is October 5 at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

There are 12 bouts on the card but they are looking for 15 to 20.