Science With Sabrina: Creating A Volcano

School is back in session, but the kids can still learn science at home! Meteorologist Sabrina Bates teamed up with 5NEWS Erika Thomas’ son, Axl, to create a volcano in this week’s Science with Sabrina.

THE EXPERIMENT

To make the dough:

6 cups of flour

2 cups of salt

4 tablespoons of cooking oil

2 cups of warm water

To put into the plastic bottle:

warm water

dish detergent

red food coloring

2 tablespoons of baking soda

vinegar

The "eruption" happens because of the chemical reaction between baking soda and vinegar! We created a small and simple version of a volcanic eruption for kids to try at home.

-Sabrina