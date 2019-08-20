Science With Sabrina: Creating A Volcano

School is back in session, but the kids can still learn science at home! Meteorologist Sabrina Bates teamed up with 5NEWS Erika Thomas’ son, Axl, to create a volcano in this week’s Science with Sabrina.
THE EXPERIMENT
To make the dough:
- 6 cups of flour
- 2 cups of salt
- 4 tablespoons of cooking oil
- 2 cups of warm water
To put into the plastic bottle:
- warm water
- dish detergent
- red food coloring
- 2 tablespoons of baking soda
- vinegar
The "eruption" happens because of the chemical reaction between baking soda and vinegar! We created a small and simple version of a volcanic eruption for kids to try at home.
Segment Sponsored By: Sylvan Learning
-Sabrina