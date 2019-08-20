× Searcy Police: Missing Mother From Beebe Found Safe

BEEBE (KTHV) — A woman who disappeared after dropping her children off in Beebe on Monday has been found safe, according to the Searcy Police.

Samantha Jo Pinner, 30, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19) when she dropped off her children. She was seen driving away in a 2018 white Jeep Renegade with black wheels, according to our Little Rock CBS affiliate THV11.

While police confirmed she was safe, they did not specify when and where she was found.

