Trump Says Lower Interest Rates Key To Economy

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he meets with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House August 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. This is Iohannis’ second visit to the Trump White House and the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral issues during their meeting. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration is a looking at tax cut proposals but not as a response to a potential recession. He says, “I’m looking at that all the time anyway.” Trump talked about the economy and trade with China during a meeting Tuesday in the Oval Office with the president of Romania.

Trump says his administration is looking at a cut in the capital gains tax when investors sell assets. It is also exploring lower payroll taxes.

But mostly, Trump is pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. He says, “They have to do a rate cut.”

Trump says the word recession is “inappropriate” and if the Fed would do its job, “you would see a burst of growth like you’ve never seen before.”

