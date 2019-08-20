Washington County, Sebastian County Fairs Open To Public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFSM) — The Washington County fair opens to everyone today (Aug. 20) at 10 a.m. in Fayetteville, while the Sebastian County Fair kicks off at 5 p.m. in Greenwood.

According to their website, this county fair is the largest in the state.

Livestock participation began days earlier but today the public is welcomed in for funnel cakes, carnival rides and more.

There will be a petting zoo that includes animals such as horses, pigs, sheep, chicks and more. The petting zoo will be open until the fair closes at 9 p.m.

To kick off the first day of public entry the Washington County Fair is offering a "family night" special by making today a two-dollar-Tuesday.

Entry is $2 if you bring a can of food and rides are $2.

A full list of specials and schedule for this year's is available at mywashcofair.com.

The Sebastian County Fair opens today, and it also has special pricing. Today is Dollar Day, where everything from gate admission to ride tickets are $1 each. Armbands are $20. For the rest of the week, gate fees are $2 for ages 6-12 and $3 for those 13 and older.

Other events this week include a Karaoke contest at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kids Night with a Pedal Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. and Mutton Bustin' after the 6:30 p.m. Stick Horse event on Thursday; and bull riding at 8 p.m. on Friday.

This year, the Sebastian County fair is also hosting a book drive for Moffett School after it was devastated by flooding earlier this year.

More information is available on the fair's Facebook page.