WATCH: Extreme Heat For Tuesday

DANGEROUS HEAT

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for the River Valley today, with heat indices near 110 degrees or higher. Heat advisories for everyone else with triple digit feel-like temperatures expected for the afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 90s across the board.

It will feel like it's over 100 degrees even into the evening.

RAIN CHANCES

You can expect clear and sunny weather for most of the day. Light southerly winds will keep the heat and humid air around.

Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and into the evening. The coverage will be greater than yesterday. The rain will slightly cool you off before the heat kicks back in.

-Sabrina