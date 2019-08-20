Water Levels Continue To Be Lowered To Cleanup Barges That Crashed Into Dam Near Webbers Falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFSM) — The Corps of Engineers is working on getting water levels down months after loose barges hit a dam near Webbers Falls, Oklahoma.

The barges broke loose during May's historic flooding and crashed into Lock and Dam 16 near Webbers Falls.

The water levels need to be lowered in order to remove the sunken barges.

One of the barges can be seen blocking some of the water flow through the dam.

It's unknown at this time how long the barge cleanup process will take.