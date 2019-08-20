× Wendy Anderson, Wife Of Arkansas State Head Football Coach, Dies After Cancer Battle

JONESBORO (KTHV) — Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State Head Football Coach Blake Anderson, has died after a long battle with cancer.

Her death was announced by her husband on Twitter early Tuesday morning (Aug. 20). Wendy died shortly before midnight on Monday, our Little Rock CBS affiliate THV11 reported.

The news comes a day after Blake Anderson announced he would be taking a leave of absence to be with his wife, who was battling Stage 4 Triple Negative breast cancer. She was diagnosed last year, but the cancer had “metastasized into the lymph nodes, liver, and most significantly in the lungs,” the coach said on Twitter.

Wendy Anderson went through surgery to remove two of five tumors and chemotherapy to shrink the last three, which seemed to be working in early June. But the last couple of months have been “tough,” the coach told THV11.

