Dickson St. Bar Owner Accused Of Sexual Assault

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The owner of Brewski’s Draft Emporium has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman last week.

John Pearson, 60, was arrested Wednesday (Aug. 21) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

The woman said Pearson twice touched himself over his clothing in front of her and later asked her to touch him, according to an arrest affidavit.

She said Pearson later approached her and touched her privates before she got away from him, according to the affidavit.

The woman provided Fayetteville police with texts from Pearson, who appeared to be apologizing about an incident.

Pearson declined to talk to the police without his attorney.

Pearson was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. He’s due Sept. 20 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, second-degree sexual assault is a Class B felony, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Brewski’s is located at 408 W. Dickson St., just across from the Walton Arts Center.