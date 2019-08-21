Extreme Heat With Isolated Storm Relief

The extreme heat continues for Wednesday with highs well into the 90s and heat index values well over 105 degrees later in the afternoon. There will be a chance for an isolated storm this afternoon as the overall high pressure system breaks down.

VIDEO FORECAST

WEDNESDAY FORECAST

Morning: 70s & 80s, Mostly Sunny

Afternoon 90s & 100s, Isolated Storms

Wednesday Expected Highs

A mix of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will go into effect this afternoon as heat index values breach the century mark.

There will be a chance for an isolated shower especially after 3PM Wednesday. A brief storm will help cool down temperatures by 10-15 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A once strong high pressure system will be weakening and moving west the next few days, allowing the storm track to dip south over Arkansas and Oklahoma. Thus, our isolated storm chance will go up through the weekend.

-Matt