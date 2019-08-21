× Fayetteville Man Gets Probation For Inuring Cyclist In 2018 Hit-And-Run

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was given six years probation for striking a cyclist with his car and leaving her gravely injured on the side of the road last summer.

Carl Belt, 30, pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Circuit Court to leaving the scene of an injury accident, tampering with physical evidence and failure to appear — all felonies.

As part of his probation, Belt must enroll in substance abuse treatment. He also owes more than $1,000 in fines and court fees.

Belt’s guilty plea was deferred under Act 346, which allows non-violent, first-time offenders to have their record expunged if they complete their probation.

Belt told Washington County sheriff’s deputies that he hit the woman about 4:30 p.m. on July 6, 2018, while driving down Harmon Road, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Belt said he flagged down another motorist to call 911 and helped divert traffic but left before police arrived.

Authorities found the woman lying in the road and pulled her damaged bicycle from a nearby ditch.

She was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where doctors found her suffering from two spinal fractures, internal bleeding, broken ribs, leg and face abrasions, fractures in both arms and injuries to her internal organs, according to the report.

An update on the woman’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

State law requires that drivers stop and render aid for accidents that result in injury or death if the need for treatment is apparent or if law enforcement has been contacted.