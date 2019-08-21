Finishing Games The Focal Point For Rogers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) - Learning how to win games is much more difficult than it sounds as talent on the field can only take you so far. That's where experience comes into play.

Rogers was in a few close contests during the 2018 season but the Mounties could not seal the deal. Fixing that has been a key focal point in the preseason.

"I think it’s just finishing and with that finishing every single play," Rogers senior RJ Long said. "Every play matters in this league."

"We’ve got to finish games," senior quarterback Hunter Loyd said. "There were a couple games last year we were seven points away from winning the game, making it a tie game and then it’s a whole different ballgame after that. I think we’ve got to finish that, finish plays."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mounties lost a pair of games in the 7A-West by 10-points or less. Wins in those games could have painted a much different picture for the postseason.

"You’ve got to finish games," Rogers coach Mike Loyd said. "I mean there’s a couple games last year I thought we had a chance to win them and we lost them in the fourth quarter so we’ve got to finish."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mounties offense has plenty of experience back this season and should help with that issue. Rogers has nine players back with starting experience and they're led by Loyd at quarterback, who has picked up several division I offers.

"That leadership up front," Loyd said of four returning starters on the offensive line. "The receivers, we’ve got a couple returning starters at receiver. Defense, everybody makes it a lot more fun. More enjoyable."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cracking the top half of the 7A-West is never easy but with that kind of experience, Rogers could be in the mix to host a playoff game in November.