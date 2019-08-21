Kids Show Off Their Livestock Today At Washington County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Washington County Fair kicked off this week, and hundreds of local children are showing off their hard work today at the livestock shows.

The events started this morning with the hog show, and the junior beef show is this afternoon (Aug. 21).

Clay Turner is a member of the Springdale Future Farmers of America and is showing his 232-pound pig, Chris P. Bacon, as part of his summer leadership project.

Turner said he’s been preparing for months to make sure his pig was ready for today's competition.

“I had to build a pen at my house and I’ve basically been feeding him food all year,” he said. “Been feeding him a lot of protein and oats, and that’s how I get him big. Getting him here was a hassle ... they never want to get in the trailer. And then over here we have to wash them off and then get them back in the pen ... it’s not too bad, it’s fun.”

The gates to the fair open every day at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 for people ages 6 and up. The fair runs through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.