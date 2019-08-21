Over 60 Pounds Of Pot Has Been Sold At NWA Dispensaries This August

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Over 800 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in the Natural State since the start of the summer. This has racked in over $6 million in total sales for the state.
Newly opened Bentonville dispensaries Releaf Center and The Source have sold a combined total of 63.16 pounds of marijuana, according to Scott Hardin, Spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
A majority of the sales in Northwest Arkansas has come from the Releaf Center. The company has sold 51.59 pounds of marijuana. While The Source has sold 11.57 pounds since opening on Thursday, August 15.
Voters approved a medical marijuana amendment in 2016, but the process to get legal medical marijuana running was plagued with controversies and allegations of corruption, the AP reported.
While more than 10,000 medical marijuana cards have been issued to qualifying patients in Arkansas, roughly 3.5% of the population of Oklahoma has enrolled in its medical marijuana program.
The AP reported Oklahoma's participation rate is among the top of the 33 states that have legalized medical marijuana.
Despite voters approving the program in June 2018, the state has reported more than $7.2 million in sales in February alone, according to the AP.
Arkansas residents seeking a registry card must meet the following requirements:
- Be 18 years of age or older or be a minor patient with parental consent.
- Be diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition
- Have the official written certification from a physician.
- Be an Arkansas resident with proof of residency. (AR Driver’s License or AR State ID card).
- State law prohibits members of Arkansas National Guard and United States Military from obtaining a registry ID card.
Applications can be found online at the Arkansas Department of Health's website, along with a list of qualifying conditions.