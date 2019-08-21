× Rep. Andy Davis Not Seeking Re-Election To House Seat

ROLAND (TB&P) — Rep. Andy Davis, R-Roland, announced Tuesday (Aug. 20) that he won’t seek re-election to his legislative seat.

Davis, who is in his fourth term and challenged for Speaker of the House, said it was time to return to the private sector and find other ways to serve.

In a statement provided to Talk Business & Politics, Davis said:

“After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have decided not to seek re-election to the Arkansas House of Representatives in the 2020 election cycle.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the people of west Pulaski and northern Saline County and I have made friends on both sides of the political aisle. All of the people I’ve met through this experience has made me a better person, and for that, I am deeply appreciative.

Davis, an engineer, carried a lot of significant legislation in the last legislative session. He was the lead sponsor of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s government transformation package.

Davis also spearheaded legislation leading to the highway program that will be on the 2020 ballot and was instrumental in securing state funding for UAMS’ effort to achieve National Cancer Institute status.

