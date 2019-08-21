River Valley Group Formed To Help Families With Flood Damage Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The devastation of flooding that hit the River Valley this year is still affecting families and all of their needs are still not met.

A group recently formed is making sure these families can rise above the hardship.

"This is a long term recovery group, which is a group of organizations and agencies in the area specifically meeting the needs of emotional, physical and also financially meeting those needs of clients or survivors that had home damage. They may need help with appliances," said Travis Cooper with Sebastian County Emergency Management. "Whatever the case is, this is a group that is out there to support. The flood is not over for us as we continue to support them the best possible way."

Cooper said communication can still occur with FEMA even though the deadline to apply for federal assistance has passed for those in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Or you can contact the long term recovery group.

"They meet on a weekly or monthly basis in regards of meeting your needs, " Cooper said. "I encourage you to contact them, even your neighbor if they have a need let's see if they can meet it."

1-800-558-3370 is the number for the long term recovery group and can be contacted 24 hours a day.

The long term recovery group will meet on Thursday (Aug. 22.) at the Sebastian County Emergency Management center.