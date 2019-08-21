Sen. Cotton Says He Asked Danish Ambassador About Selling Greenland

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — Months before President Donald Trump expressed an interest in buying Greenland, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he suggested the idea to the President and met with the Danish ambassador to propose the sale of the large landmass to the U.S.

Speaking Wednesday (Aug. 21) at the inaugural Power Lunch at the Red & Blue Events Center in Little Rock, Arkansas’ junior senator said buying Greenland is a no-brainer.

“Obviously, the right decision for this country,” Cotton said quickly when asked by Talk Business & Politics CEO Roby Brock about Trump’s Greenland tweets. “You’re joking, but I can reveal to you that several months ago, I met with the Danish ambassador and I proposed that they sell Greenland to us.”

Greenland, owned by the European nation of Denmark, has a population of just over 56,000 on the 836,300 square mile island. While it’s economy is primary made up of fishing exports and is largely subsidized by Denmark, the land is considered rich in mineral resources.

You can read more of this story by visiting our content partner Talk Business & Politics.