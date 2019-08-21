Sen. Cotton Says He Asked Danish Ambassador About Selling Greenland

Posted 7:11 pm, August 21, 2019, by

NBC NEWS — Greenland — Pictured: Fjords and mountains dominate the landscape in this aerial view of the largest island in the world. Greenland is located between the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic Ocean and it has been reported that glaciers are melting twice as fast as they were five years ago. All over Greenland and the Arctic, rising temperatures are not just melting ice, but changing the geography of coastlines. Photo taken on August 25, 2007 — Photo by: Mario Garcia/NBC NewsWire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — Months before President Donald Trump expressed an interest in buying Greenland, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he suggested the idea to the President and met with the Danish ambassador to propose the sale of the large landmass to the U.S.

Speaking Wednesday (Aug. 21) at the inaugural Power Lunch at the Red & Blue Events Center in Little Rock, Arkansas’ junior senator said buying Greenland is a no-brainer.

“Obviously, the right decision for this country,” Cotton said quickly when asked by Talk Business & Politics CEO Roby Brock about Trump’s Greenland tweets. “You’re joking, but I can reveal to you that several months ago, I met with the Danish ambassador and I proposed that they sell Greenland to us.”

Greenland, owned by the European nation of Denmark, has a population of just over 56,000 on the 836,300 square mile island. While it’s economy is primary made up of fishing exports and is largely subsidized by Denmark, the land is considered rich in mineral resources.

You can read more of this story by visiting our content partner Talk Business & Politics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.