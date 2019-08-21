Portion Of Wedington Closed As Fayetteville Police Investigate Pedestrian Collision
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Wedington Drive west of White Rock will be shut down as Fayetteville police investigate a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.
The person was hit near Wedington Drive and Raincrow Road around 2:16 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 21), according to police.
The person’s condition was unknown, but police said they had been taken to a hospital.
Police advised drivers to be aware of delays.
No further details were immediately available.