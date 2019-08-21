Walmart Reveals Design Team For New Home Office Construction

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart revealed the team Wednesday that will create its new massive home office complex in Bentonville.

The team was announced in a blog post by Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of Corporate Affairs for the retail giant.

The project will be overseen by Gensler, which will serve as the executive architect for the entire project. The global architectural firm has 48 locations worldwide, according to its website.

Miller Boskus Lack Architects of Fayetteville will lead design teams for amenity buildings, Bartlett said. These will include buildings such as the Fitness Center, Auditorium and Food Hall on the campus.

Sasaki will be used to create the urban design for the project. The China-based firm has a U.S. office in Boston.

SWA Group, a landscape architecture firm, will be to design the exterior landscape while preserving as many trees and native species currently on the land as possible. They also will help connect the campus to the Razorback Greenway trail system.

Walter P. Moore, an engineering/architecture firm based in Houston, and CEI Engineering Associates of Bentonville will oversee engineering on the project.

Demolition and utility work are already underway on the worksite, located off Southeast J and Southeast 14th (Arkansas 102) streets in Bentonville.

The new Home Office campus is expected to include more than 15 acres of lakes, bike trails, flexible workspaces and buildings and landscapes designed to create zero waste and operate with 100% renewable energy.

The new Home Office is expected to open in phases starting in 2020, with an estimated completion in 2024.