Adventure Arkansas: Yoga At The Botanical Garden Of The Ozarks

Posted 10:15 pm, August 22, 2019, by

Sometimes a change in scenery can make all the difference… We joined a free yoga class in the beautiful Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville! Yoga outside in the lush landscaping was beautiful and rejuvenating. This class is hosted by the Fayetteville Athletic Club and is free to public, with free access to the garden as well.

DETAILS

-Every Saturday morning at 9:30 until Sept 28th

-1hr free yoga class and free entry

-Bring a yoga mat, water, and workout clothing

-Check-in at the main office before entering

For more information, head HERE.

-Matt

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.