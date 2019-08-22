Another Round of Thunderstorms Tonight; Friday

Posted 2:20 pm, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:22PM, August 22, 2019

Severe Watches & Warnings

This is a current look at the satellite and radar. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop this afternoon into the evening along an outflow in the River Valley and the Ouachitas. In NW Arkansas the atmosphere is somewhat more stable due to the morning rainfall.

All of us will see another round of showers and thunderstorms late tonight into Friday morning.

Rain chances will be lower heading into the weekend with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. An even stronger front will arrive towards the end of next week which will lower temperatures more heading into the end of August and start of September.

-Garrett

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.