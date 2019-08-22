Another Round of Thunderstorms Tonight; Friday

This is a current look at the satellite and radar. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop this afternoon into the evening along an outflow in the River Valley and the Ouachitas. In NW Arkansas the atmosphere is somewhat more stable due to the morning rainfall.

All of us will see another round of showers and thunderstorms late tonight into Friday morning.

Rain chances will be lower heading into the weekend with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. An even stronger front will arrive towards the end of next week which will lower temperatures more heading into the end of August and start of September.

-Garrett