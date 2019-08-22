Arkansas Department Of Health Lifts Boil Order In Mulberry

MULBERRY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil order notice that was issued on Aug. 9th for Pleasant View Water customers in Mulberry after nearly two weeks.

Due to the possibility that contaminated water could have entered the distribution system because of a complete loss in normal system pressure, this order was issued as a precautionary measure.

On Monday, Aug 19th, bacteriological samples proved to be free of bacterial contamination and a satisfactory disinfectant level has been established throughout the system.

The water is now considered safe for human consumption.