Arkansas Football Adds Three-Game Series With Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas continued to add to its future football schedule, setting up a non-conference series with a regional opponent.

The Razorbacks and Tulsa are set to play a three-game series late in the 2020s.

On November 21, 2026 the Golden Hurricane comes to Fayetteville to kickoff the series. The return trip to Tulsa is earlier in the season on September 4, 2027 with the final scheduled game on September 4, 2029 at Razorback Stadium.

In the all-time series, Arkansas holds a 56-14-3 advantage in 73 meetings with the most recent coming last fall in a 23-0 shutout. That was the first meeting since 2012.

The 2027 meeting in Tulsa will be the first head-to-head game played outside the state of Arkansas since 1952.