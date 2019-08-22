× Arrest Made In Murder Of UA Graduate Found In Burning SUV In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) — Police have arrested a 49-year-old man in the murder of a 22-year-old University of Arkansas graduate whose body was found in a burning SUV in Dallas.

According to our CBS affiliate in Dallas, CBS DFW 11, police arrested Glen Richter early Thursday and took him to the Lew Sterrett Jail, where he was booked on a charge of capital murder in the death of Sara Hudson.

Hudson was found dead in the back of her burning 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas on Monday evening. It was her birthday, and she was supposed to be going out to celebrate.

Police did not release an exact cause of death for Hudson but said it appeared to be from “homicidal violence,” CBS 11 reports. Her body was found in her SUV in the 5600 block of Alta Drive about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Hudson graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in May.

Police believe Hudson’s death was the result of a random attack.

Richter has been booked into the Dallas County jail system and is being held on $1 million bond, jail records show.