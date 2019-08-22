Beebe Documentary Debuts, Depicts Rise From Tar Paper Shack To Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — Mike Beebe’s rise from a tar paper shack in Amagon, Arkansas to the Governor’s Mansion was depicted in an hour-long documentary debuting Wednesday (Aug. 21) at the Arkansas Cinema Society’s annual Filmland festival.

AETN financed the $46,000 production, which will first broadcast on the network at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 and will stream on its website, aetn.org. It’s part of its ongoing “Men and Women of Distinction” series.

Directed by first-time director Kathryn Tucker, the film describes Beebe’s childhood raising by a single mom – a waitress without a high school education. Her travels took them both to Detroit, Alamogordo, New Mexico, and elsewhere before he was educated in the Newport school system. He never knew his biological father and had several stepfathers.

In the film, businessman Johnny Allison revealed that Beebe said during a late night study session at Arkansas State University that he wanted to be governor someday.

You can read more of this story by visiting our content partner Talk Business & Politics.