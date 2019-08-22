× Bentonville Man Killed After Being Struck On Side Of Interstate 49

LOWELL (KFSM) — A Bentonville man was struck and killed while standing near two stopped vehicles on the side of Interstate 49 in Lowell on Wednesday night.

Ricky Schwellinger, 46, of Bentonville was killed about 10:35 p.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Dodge that was traveling southbound on the interstate at Exit 78, the Arkansas State Police said.

According to the State Police, Schwellinger was standing next to the driver’s side of a 2005 Toyota that was pulled over onto the shoulder beside a 2006 Chrysler at the Lowell exit. The Dodge veered off the roadway to the right, sideswiping both vehicles and hitting Schwellinger.

No other injuries were reported, and the names of the other drivers weren’t released.

Although there had been rain in the area earlier in the day, State Police said the road was dry and conditions clear at the time of the accident.

The accident shut down parts of Interstate 49 for four hours and 9 minutes, State Police said.