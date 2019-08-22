× Clarksville Police Department Investigating Student Threat

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) – The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating a threat to the Junior High School after they were called Monday (August 20) by the School Resource Officer, Jeremy Hatchett, who notified them that he had received an email from an adult on campus stating that they had overheard a conversation between two students about a suspect threatening other students in a classroom setting during the school day, according to Public Information Officer Larry Boggs.

Officer Boggs tells us that SRO Hatchett contacted other school officials, the Johnson County Juvenile Office, and the parent of the suspect Monday evening. The suspect and the parent were asked to come to the Clarksville Police Department for an interview and were told that the suspect was suspended from school. On Tuesday (August 21) SRO Hatchett and Junior High Principal Carter interviewed several witness to the incident in the classroom.

The Clarksville Police Department tells 5NEWS that this is an ongoing investigation and the suspect being held is a juvenile, so no other details will be released at this time. Once the investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The Clarskville Junior High and police department are committed to a safe learning environment for all students and are working towards a fast resolution to this incident.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue following this developing story.