Cyclocross Events Coming To Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM) — Cycling fans, cyclocross is coming to Northwest Arkansas.

It’s thanks in part to a $2.3 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

For cycling fans, cyclocross is the NASCAR of bike racing.

A series of competitions is coming to Fayetteville in October leading up to the world championships in January of 2022.

“We’re very excited because this will bring a lot of attention to Fayetteville. We have a very strong cycling community in Northwest Arkansas, and this is just taking this to the next level," Hazel Hernandez, Experience Fayetteville Vice President Marketing said.

The races will take place at Centennial Park at Milsap Mountain in Fayetteville.

Between 15,000-20,000 spectators and participants are expected to descend on Fayetteville for all the events.

This will be only the second time the world championship will be held in the United States, drawing an estimated 52 million viewers worldwide.

“Really fun to come out bring the family and watch athletes compete at a high level. Men, women, youth division. They really have something for everybody," Brannon Pack, Experience Fayetteville Cycling Coordinator said.

The short course design is full of all kinds of obstacles from sandpits, to bridges, and tunnels.

Already a popular international sport with growth starting in the U.S., Fayetteville will soon be at the center of the action.

“Locals will also have access to those courses after those events, so it’s a great community project, and again it highlights Fayetteville, and it brings visitors to our area and gives us an opportunity to showcase what Fayetteville has to offer," Hernandez said.

FayetteCross will be held on October 5th-6th.

The deadline to register for the event is October 1st.