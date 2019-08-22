Dog Allegedly Shot By Bethel Heights Police Officer Recovering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark (KFSM) — A Bethel Heights officer is accused of pulling his weapon and shooting a dog. A woman says she was just trying to find the dog's owner when it happened.

A woman had found the lost dog, and after trying to find the dog's owner on Facebook, she turned to the police in hopes that would help.

While the woman was inside her home, she says an officer claimed the dog showed her teeth at him and he shot the animal.

The Bethel Heights Police Department says no action in this case can be taken until the chief returns to work in September, and it's unclear if the officer was wearing a body camera at the time.

The dog survived the shooting.

The animal's owner says she's doing well.

The vet says she needs to take it easy for two weeks, and then staples from surgery can be removed.