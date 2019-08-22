Fayetteville Firefighters Respond To Massive Water Leak; Buildings Flooded

Posted 9:54 am, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, August 22, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville firefighters were on the scene of a massive water leak on South Armstrong Avenue in south Fayetteville that was reportedly flooding businesses in the area.

Firefighters said in a Twitter post that 2-3 inches of water was already in businesses there.

Fayetteville Water Utilities had also been called to the scene.

A photo from a 5NEWS viewer showed the parking lot of Packaging Specialties, 1611 Armstrong Avenue, completely flooded.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.

 

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.