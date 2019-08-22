Fayetteville Firefighters Respond To Massive Water Leak; Buildings Flooded

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville firefighters were on the scene of a massive water leak on South Armstrong Avenue in south Fayetteville that was reportedly flooding businesses in the area.

Firefighters said in a Twitter post that 2-3 inches of water was already in businesses there.

Fayetteville Water Utilities had also been called to the scene.

A photo from a 5NEWS viewer showed the parking lot of Packaging Specialties, 1611 Armstrong Avenue, completely flooded.

