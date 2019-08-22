Fort Smith Police Department Promotes Anthony Rice To The Rank Of Sergeant

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department announced Thursday (Aug. 22) the promotion of Anthony Rice to the rank of Sergeant.

Sgt. Rice has served the Fort Smith Police Department in the Patrol Division, the Criminal Investigations Division, and with the Community Relations Unit since July of 2002. He also serves in the US military for 30 years where he holds the rank of Command Sergeant Major.

Rice is currently serving as an instructor at the Command Sergeant Major Development Program under military orders and will start his new role with the F.S.P.D when he returns from active duty.