New Dairy Queen Grill & Chill Opening In Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — A Dairy Queen Grill & Chill location is set to open in Siloam Springs August 26. This Franchise will be under the ownership of multi-unit operators, Aimee, and Terry Sims.

The location will feature made to order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers and chicken strip baskets and will offer their classic soft serve favorites such as the iconic Blizzard treat.

According to TB&P, this location is only one of seven DQ Grill & Chills planned for Northwest Arkansas. The others are planned to be in Fort Smith, Rogers, Springdale, Tontitown, and Van Buren.

This also welcomes more job opportunities for the area and a great new place to enjoy with family and friends.